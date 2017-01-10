Defending champions Manchester United welcome Wigan Athletic, while Arsenal will travel to face either Norwich City or Southampton. The winner of the replay between Plymouth or Liverpool will host Wolves. Chelsea host Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur are away to Wycombe. FULL FA CUP 4TH ROUND DRAW Tottenham vs Wycombe Derby vs Leicester Oxford vs Newcastle/Birmingham AFC Wimbledon/Sutton United vs Cambridge/Leeds Plymouth/Liverpool vs Wolves Southampton/Norwich vs Arsenal Lincoln/Ipswich vs Brighton Chelsea vs Brentford Manchester United vs Wigan Millwall vs Watford Rochdale vs Huddersfield Burnley/Sunderland vs Fleetwood/Bristol City Blackburn vs Barnsley/Blackpool Fulham vs Hull Middlesbrough vs Accrington Stanley Crystal Palace/Bolton vs Manchester City