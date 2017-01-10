Submit Post Advertise

    Defending champions Manchester United welcome Wigan Athletic, while Arsenal will travel to face either Norwich City or Southampton.

    The winner of the replay between Plymouth or Liverpool will host Wolves. Chelsea host Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur are away to Wycombe.


    FULL FA CUP 4TH ROUND DRAW

    Tottenham vs Wycombe


    Derby vs Leicester


    Oxford vs Newcastle/Birmingham


    AFC Wimbledon/Sutton United vs Cambridge/Leeds


    Plymouth/Liverpool vs Wolves


    Southampton/Norwich vs Arsenal


    Lincoln/Ipswich vs Brighton


    Chelsea vs Brentford


    Manchester United vs Wigan


    Millwall vs Watford


    Rochdale vs Huddersfield


    Burnley/Sunderland vs Fleetwood/Bristol City


    Blackburn vs Barnsley/Blackpool


    Fulham vs Hull


    Middlesbrough vs Accrington Stanley


    Crystal Palace/Bolton vs Manchester City
     
