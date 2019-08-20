JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Full Transcript: What Buhari Told Incoming Minsters – Nairaland

#1
President Buhari said this while welcoming the soon to be minister – who had all been screened by the National Assembly.

He also admonished them to sustain the momentum of the corruption fight of his administration....

buhari news.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2ZjhJJm

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[81]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top