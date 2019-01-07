Metro Gabon soldiers seize radio station in coup attempt – TheCable

The military seized the state-owned radio station in Libreville, capital of Gabon on Monday morning. Shortly after taking over the station, a soldier identified as Kelly Obiang announced the creation of a “National Restoration Council”. Obiang read a speech, condemning President Ali Bongo’s new year speech. ]RFI radio reported …


