Politics Ganduje vs Sanusi: Abdulsalam Abubakar, Fayemi, Masari, others lead reconciliation committee – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Following the leadership crisis in Kano State between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Mohammed Sanusi, a matter that has since degenerated serious tension within the State, with likely consequences on peace and security and with the possibility of spilling into neighbouring states, a group of elders, under the …

ganduje and sanusi.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2sTkPoX

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[92]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top