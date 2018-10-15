Politics #GandujeGate: Kano Assembly sets up committee to investigate bribery videos – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the authenticity of the video recording of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje allegedly receiving bribes in dollars.

The video of Mr Ganduje receiving wads of dollars from persons said to be contractors was published by …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Enifgr

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top