The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the authenticity of the video recording of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje allegedly receiving bribes in dollars.
The video of Mr Ganduje receiving wads of dollars from persons said to be contractors was published by …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Enifgr
Get More Nigeria Political News
The video of Mr Ganduje receiving wads of dollars from persons said to be contractors was published by …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Enifgr
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]