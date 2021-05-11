Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Garba Shehu confirms attempted burglary at Buhari’s Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari’s residence
On Sunday, a burglary attempt was made at the residence of the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, close to the Presidential Villa. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the news in a couple of tweets Monday evening, saying there was an...
www.bellanaija.com