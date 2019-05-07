Politics Garba Shehu Scores Buhari Administration 98% On Boko Haram – Sahara Reporters

#1
Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has scored 98% in tackling the Boko Haram Insurgency.

He made the comment while speaking at AIT’s flagship programme Kakaaki on Monday. Responding to the question on recent abduction …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2LtYozA

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top