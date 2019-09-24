Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports Gary Lineker and Piers Morgan fight dirty on Twitter after Messi won 2019 FIFA Best Men’s player of the year award – LIB

#1
Former English professional footballer and current sports broadcaster, Gary Lineker and British media personality Piers Morgan engaged in a dirty fight on Twitter after Lionel Messi was crowned the 2019 FIFA Best Player of the Year.

54-year-old Piers wasn’t pleased that the the Argentinian football star took the award home and …

messi.JPG

read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2l0JOmR

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top