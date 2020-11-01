Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
Gbajabiamila hints on amendments to federal character law - New Telegraph
The need to review the extant definition of Federal Character in the Nigerian Constitution has become more pertinent, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila said on Saturday. According to him, as presently defined in the Constitution, Federal Character is at...
www.newtelegraphng.com