The COAS’ official staff car had an accident at Jere town on the way to Kaduna today 11 November 2018 at about 6.00 p.m.
The staff car was in a convoy along with other vehicles when a lone civilian vehicle veered off its lane and rammed into the staff …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QCS2Mf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The staff car was in a convoy along with other vehicles when a lone civilian vehicle veered off its lane and rammed into the staff …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QCS2Mf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]