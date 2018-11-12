Metro General Buratai’s Convoy Involved In An Accident (Pictures) – Nairaland

#1
The COAS’ official staff car had an accident at Jere town on the way to Kaduna today 11 November 2018 at about 6.00 p.m.

The staff car was in a convoy along with other vehicles when a lone civilian vehicle veered off its lane and rammed into the staff …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QCS2Mf

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top