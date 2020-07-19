Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Entertainment Genevieve Nnaji Appointed As Ambassador For Toronto International Film Festival 2020 - Bella Naija

#1
www.bellanaija.com

Genevieve Nnaji Appointed As Ambassador For Toronto International Film Festival 2020

Genevieve Nnaji who has carved a niche for herself in Nollywood and Hollywood too has added another feather in her cap. She has been chosen as the ambassador of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2020. The Nollywood actress and producer has joined the list of 50 celebrated filmmakers...
www.bellanaija.com www.bellanaija.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Place your Ad here for $150.00 per Month!
 
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top