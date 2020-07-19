Genevieve Nnaji Appointed As Ambassador For Toronto International Film Festival 2020
Genevieve Nnaji who has carved a niche for herself in Nollywood and Hollywood too has added another feather in her cap. She has been chosen as the ambassador of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2020. The Nollywood actress and producer has joined the list of 50 celebrated filmmakers...
www.bellanaija.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!