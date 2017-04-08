Mr Brenard Christo, a German National who slumped at the General Aviation Terminal of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos has been confirmed dead. He was waiting to board a local Arik Air flight on Friday morning when he suddenly collapsed. Medical personnel attached to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) rushed to the scene to assist the German citizen all to no avail. He was eventually taken to an undisclosed hospital where he was confirmed dead. Spokesman for the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed the death of the German; NAN reports. Mr Simon Tumba, the media consultant to Arik Air, also confirmed the development. He said, ''What happened was that a passenger en route Benin, when he was boarding had slumped. And Arik being a responsible carrier promptly contacted the medical team from FAAN, who took him to the hospital where he later died.