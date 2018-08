Gernot Rohr will today announce a 24-man squad for next month’s AFCON qualifier in Seychelles with strong indications that several fresh call-ups will get their chance to shine with the Super Eagles.Nigeria face Seychelles in Victoria on September 7 in continuation of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers. …read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2wuZ8Kf Get More Nigeria Sports News