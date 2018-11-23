Sports Gernot Rohr wants Super Eagles to leave Asaba and return to Uyo – pulse.ng

#1
Gernot Rohr has stated his preferred stadium for the Super Eagles next home game in 2019.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has stated that he wants his team to leave Asaba and return to Uyo ahead of Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of …



read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2r3CbuZ

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top