World Ghana's President-Elect Nana Akufo-Addo Appoints Cabinet Members

    Ahead of his January 7 inauguration, Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed three principal officers.

    Akufo-Addo has named Mrs. Frema Osei-Opare, as Chief of Staff, becoming the first female to be appointed to that position. He announced Francis Asenso Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor as deputies to the chief of staff. Retired Brigadier-General of the Ghana Armed Forces, Emmanuel Okyere was named National Security Advisor.

    Former Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), was named as the National Security Coordinator. Former interior minister, Albert Kan-Dappah as Minister of natural security

    Nana Asante Bediatuo, a private legal practitioner was named Executive Secretary to the incoming president. Ambassador Hassan Ahmid and Eugene Arhin were named Director of Protocol and Director of Communications respectively.
     
