Nigeria's vice president Osinbajo attended the crucial APC NEC meeting with President Buhari.
APC crisis: Buhari, Osinbajo attend Giadom NEC meeting in Aso Rock - Daily Post Nigeria
The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Executive Council, NEC, meeting has commenced. The NEC meeting convened by embattled Deputy National
dailypost.ng
Osinbajo Postpones Economic Council Meeting as APC Holds NEC - THISDAYLIVE
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has postponed a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) earlier scheduled for today. The NEC, chaired by the vice-president, has all state governors and a few relevant ministers as members. The Permanent Secretary/Secretary, NEC, Mr. Olusola Idowu...
www.thisdaylive.com