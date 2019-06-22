advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Metro Girl rusticated from Babcock University is impregnated by 72-year old prophet, but sadly dies during child birth – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 72-year-old prophet of Celestial Church of Christ in Ipaja area, Jacob Adegboyega Farinmade for allegedly killing a female undergraduate he impregnated.

The deceased, identified simply as Bunmi allegedly died during childbirth, while the clergyman secretly buried her …

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Y42Kzn

