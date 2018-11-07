Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) Plc has denied receiving any regulatory sanctions for insider trading from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
This, according to the company, was contrary to allegations by the House of Representatives Sub-Committee on Capital Market and Institutions following …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2AQIp7q
Get more: Nigeria Business News
This, according to the company, was contrary to allegations by the House of Representatives Sub-Committee on Capital Market and Institutions following …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2AQIp7q
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]