Apostle Johnson Suleman said the sudden postponement of the elections was divinely mandated.
Apostle Suleiman In a two-minute video on the social media, Suleman said the postponement of the elections did confirm the message he received on January 10, …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2If0eCD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Apostle Suleiman In a two-minute video on the social media, Suleman said the postponement of the elections did confirm the message he received on January 10, …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2If0eCD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]