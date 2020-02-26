|Thread starter
|Metro “Please Help Me And My State” – Ganduje Cries Out To Buhari After Kano State Confirms 23 New Coronavirus Cases – Naijaloaded Nigeria News
|Metro Five feared killed in fresh Kaduna attack – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Metro One new death, Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19; 23 in Kano 5 in Gombe 3 in Kaduna 2 in Borno 2 in Abia 1 in FCT 1 in Sokoto 1 in Ekiti - NCDC
|Metro Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi confirms chances of community spread of COVID-19 as male patient escapes isolation centre - PlusTV
|Metro Lagos Confirms Death Of Doctor, Two Other COVID-19 Patients – Channels Television Nigeria News
