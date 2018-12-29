Sports GOOD NEWS! Liverpool Star Oxlade-Chamberlain To Return To Action On This Date – Naijaloaded

#1
Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could return to training at the end of February.

The 24-year-old has been out since suffering knee ligament damage during the Champions League semi-final with Roma in April. “Best news. He started going on the pitch and …



read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2SlczpA

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top