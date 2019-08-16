There was pandemonium today at University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), after a Gorilla broke out of its cage in the institution’s zoo.
Though no one was hurt by the break-out today August 15, however some UNILORIN students were spotted filming the fleeing wild animal. Here is a video from the …
