The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, yesterday received the nomination of 18 overseers for the state’s development areas for screening and confirmation, as submitted to it by the governor.
The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced this in Lafia after the Majority Leader, Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ohrnbe
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced this in Lafia after the Majority Leader, Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ohrnbe
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]