Politics Gov El-Rufai, Yari, Other APC Governors Meet With Buhari – Nairaland

#1
The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdul’Aziz Yari of Zamfara State, and some of his colleagues on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, shortly after his arrival from his home town, Daura, in Katsina State.

The other governors, who are all members of …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2HwyrM7

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top