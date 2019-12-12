Six months after he was sworn-in as the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, has finally sent 18-man list of commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation.
Daily Trust reports that the appointment came barely seven months after Abiodun...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2YG2CXO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Daily Trust reports that the appointment came barely seven months after Abiodun...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2YG2CXO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]