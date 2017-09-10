Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has berated Women Affairs and Social Development minister Jummai Aisha Alhassan over her comments on 2019 presidential election candidacy and asked her to resign. She had confirmed a BBC report where she expressed preference to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar against her boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, for the 2019 presidential ticket of APC. Amosun, who spoke at a book launch in Abeokuta, on Saturday said although Alhassan was entitled to her opinion, he expected her to have tendered her resignation immediately after the comments. “I would have saluted her if she had resigned but falling short of resigning has taken everything away from what she had said. Well, I am not Mr President and I know that at the appropriate time he will review things. “For somebody to have come out and say such thing means she might be working against the government and she will not want that government to succeed. “That is my own belief. Although I may be wrong, if I am in her shoes she should have done that and resigned.’’ Amosun expressed doubt if the Minister desired the success of the Buhari – led administration since she had declared support for Atiku ahead of the 2019 presidential election. NAN