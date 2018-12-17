Metro Governor Ayade Gives SUVs To Traditional Rulers In Cross River – Nairaland

Cross River Paramount rulers,clan heads endorse Ayade for 2019 which has motivate the governor to surprise them with brand new SUV.

Governor Ben Ayade to present brand new SUVs to traditional rulers today after the on going meeting where some Paramount rulers from obanliku and bekwarra will sworn-in....



