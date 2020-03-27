Governor El-Rufai's Son Tenders Apology After Threatening To Rape A Twitter User's Mom
Days after refusing to apologize for threatening to gang-rape a Twitter user's mom, the son of Kaduna state governor has written an apology letter.
www.tori.ng
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Entertainment Davido Promises To Bless Fan Who Named His Newborn Son After Him – tooXclusive Nigeria News
|Entertainment
|0
|Entertainment Rape Threat: Governor El-Rufai’s Son Threatens Journalist For Publishing Story – Tori Nigeria News
|Entertainment
|0