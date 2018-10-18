Politics Governor Fayemi Declares Free Education In Ekiti – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has abolished the education development levy introduced by the government of Ayodele Fayose in all primary and secondary schools in the state.

Fayemi declared that education would henceforth be free in all …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2pYoVY8

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top