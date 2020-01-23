Politics Governor Ganduje Visits Tinubu In Lagos (Photos) – Tori News

#1
The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has welcomed Kano Governor at his home in Lagos.

The Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje has paid a courtesy visit to the national leader of the All Progressives Congres, Bola Tinubu in Lagos state....


Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2PeVazj

Get More Nigeria Political News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[99]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top