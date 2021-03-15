Kayode Israel
#GRAMMYs: Big Win For My Generation Of Africans All Over The World – Burna Boy
Acclaimed Nigerian afrobeat singer, Burna Boy, won the Best Global Music Album on Sunday at the 63rd Grammys. His studio album, ‘Twice As Tall’ beat four other works to clinch the top spot, Reacting to his win at the Grammys, the super excited afro-fusion star stated that the victory affirms the...
www.channelstv.com