A group known as the CONCERNED CITIZENS OF NIGERIA has petitioned the EFCC, the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption, the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General of the Federation over an alleged criminal conspiracy/abandonment of prosecution in a fraud case involving the former Governor of Abia state and a serving Senator, Chief Theodore Ahamefule Orji. The case which saw the group calling on the above named persons to use their offices to look into the abandonment of the matter pending before a Federal High Court in Lagos by the EFCC and the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court involving an alleged looting to the tune of 2,638,000,000,00 (two billion, six hundred and thirty eight thousand naira only, belonging to Abia state government but was criminally diverted to private accounts by Senator Orji when he was the chief of staff to the Abia state government. The group called on the relevant authorities to immediately intervene and ensure the resumption of the case, stating that they have it on good authority that Senator Orji has been boasting about, that he has bribed his way through the EFCC and the courts and has had the matter subdued and at such it can no longer see the light of day. The group through their spokesperson Mr. Taiwo Akinleye said that it will amount to miscarriage of justice and a nod to corruption, if Senator T.A. Orji is left to continue in the Red chambers after looting Abia dry. He read out a 100 count charge bothering on corruption and attached with cheques and documents which evidenced the fraudulent transaction he was engaged in as the chief of staff to the then Governor before becoming governor which was why he was sent to jail and was only brought out after he won election to become governor from jail. He called on the media to bring the attention of the public and the government to the matter so as to ensure that justice is done to Abians and their looted funds RETURNED. He also said that if the present administration of President Buhari is serious about fighting corruption that they are ready to present them with facts that will ensure all corrupt persons are sent to jail or made to return their loots. He however stressed that the media should be voice of the voiceless and speak for the people all the time that is only by so doing that people like senator Orji will be sent back to jail where they belonged.