Metro Gunmen Attack Kogi Community, Kill 23 – Information Nigeria

#1
Gunmen Following an attack by gunmen at Tawari Community in Kogi LGA, of Kogi State, about 23 persons have reportedly died. The Administrator of the local government, Hon. Musa Tanko Mohammed, however confirmed that 19 persons died in the midnight invasion.

According to eye witness report, the …

gunmen.JPG

Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QmipZu

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[17]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top