A Divisional Police Officer attached to the Delta State Police Command has been reportedly whisked away by armed men, along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway, near Asaba, the state capital. The DPO, whose identity was given as Mbanu, was said to be heading to one of the divisions of the Asaba area command when he was abducted by the gunmen. Punch quoted sources within the command as saying that the abducted senior police officer was a superintendent of police. He said, “I can’t give you the name of the kidnapped officer but the abduction took place on Sunday along the Agbor-Asaba axis of the highway. He is a DPO under the Asaba Police Area Command of the Delta State Police Command. “The gunmen didn’t know that he was a senior police officer at the time he was waylaid and kidnapped by arms wielding men numbering five. “The command has been holding meetings since morning on how to rescue the officer and we were warned not to reveal his abduction to pressmen. “We learnt that the kidnappers have contacted the family but I don’t know how much the ransom is. The command is trying to keep the incident pending ongoing operation to free the victim.” Another officer said, “The life of the officer is in danger. If the gunmen get to know that he is our colleague, they will kill him. “Secondly, the matter is being shrouded from the public; it does not tell well of the image of the Nigeria Police Command.” Reacting, however, the state Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said “I have no confirmation on this information.”