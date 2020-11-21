Chinedu Iroka
Gunmen kidnap LG chair, 14 passengers of Abuja-bound bus in Edo - New Telegraph
Suspected kidnappers yesterday abducted the Chairman of Esan Central Local Government Area, Prof. Waziri Edokpa and 14 passengers of a popular transporter in Edo State. Both Edokpa and the passengers were kidnapped in the early hours of the day, along the Benin-Auchi- Abuja expressway. Aside the...
