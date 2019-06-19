Metro Gunmen Kidnap Son Of Former Minister Of Health Isaac Adewole – Sahara Reporters

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have kidnapped Dayo Adewole, son of the immediate past Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole. The kidnapping took place on Tuesday. The abductors have yet to contact the family of the victim. Eyewitnesses said he was ambushed at gunpoint on his farm in Iroko, near Fiditi …

