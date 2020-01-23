Eleven members of the same family were locked up and burnt in their house in Kaduna yesterday by armed bandits who invaded their Bakali Village in Fatika district of Giwa Local Government Area.
It was learnt that the 11 victims....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2vrMe2z
Get More Nigeria Metro News
It was learnt that the 11 victims....
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2vrMe2z
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[137]