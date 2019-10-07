Buba Galadima, elder statesman and former political ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that power exposed the true colour of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Do you agree with Buba Galadima's assertion about President Buhari?
Do you agree with Buba Galadima's assertion about President Buhari?
Buhari’s true colour was exposed after he became president – Galadima – Legit Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A northern leader has said that Nigeria would have been better off if Buhari had followed his ideals. Galadima said that the president’s real character was known when he..... Read more via Legit Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2LSRuSP Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com