JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro HEALTHYellow fever breaks out in Ebonyi, kills 16 - Daily Post

#1
No fewer than 16 persons were yesterday confirmed dead following the outbreak of yellow fever in Ndugele community in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State.

The permanent secretary of the Ebonyi state ministry of health, Dr Chris Achi said it was unfortunate that the disease started ravaging the said community from July 5th 2019 without people being aware.
yellow fever.PNG


read more
 
[67]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top