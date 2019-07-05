No fewer than 16 persons were yesterday confirmed dead following the outbreak of yellow fever in Ndugele community in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State.
The permanent secretary of the Ebonyi state ministry of health, Dr Chris Achi said it was unfortunate that the disease started ravaging the said community from July 5th 2019 without people being aware.
