These are the front-line candidates contesting governorship elections on March 9.
Nigeria will conduct governorship elections on Saturday March 9, 2019 in 29 States of the federation.....
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2tPMuo9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Nigeria will conduct governorship elections on Saturday March 9, 2019 in 29 States of the federation.....
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2tPMuo9
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[96]