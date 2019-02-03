Vacancy Hotel Marketer at IEC Villa Resort - JustJobsNg

#1
The exhilarating touch of a wowing experience captured in perfect atmosphere of exceptionally automated Hotel amenities.

We boast of fully automated facilities to give you an easy and stress-free experience and our well-trained employees work in synergy with the facility in …



For details & to apply, visit http://bit.ly/2HNCvJN

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[21]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top