The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has threatened to issue an arrest warrant against the chairman of the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI), TY Danjuma and the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFund), Abdulahi Bichi. The committee said the arrest warrant became necessary after the duo failed to honour the panel’s invitation to explain queries against them by the Auditor General of the Federation. Chairman of the committee, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), gave both Danjuma and Bichi up to next Tuesday to appear before it. “The attitude of some of these agencies is irresponsible, particularly now that the fight against corruption is raging and some MDAs will neglect invitation to answer queries raised by the Auditor General. “This committee will not hesitate to invoke Sections 88 and 89, particularly Section 89 (c), if they fail to appear before us next week Tuesday,” Chinda said. He directed the committee’s secretariat to send a letter summoning the duo within 24 hours.