Satguru Maharaji ji, the founder of the One Love Family sect, has called on the African Union (AU) to tackle the crises rocking some African countries before they get worse. Maharaji ji made the call while addressing newsmen at the Satguru Maharaji ji Village in Ibadan. He urged the AU to invite the leaders of the concerned countries for dialogue with a timeline for ending the crises. The sect leader listed some of the affected countries as Zimbabwe, South Africa, Liberia, Gambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan. “There are many ways of settling disputes other than the barrel of gun,” he said.