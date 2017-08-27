A former aviation minister and ardent critic of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, Femi Fani-Kayode, has warned the President to treat IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, with utmost care. The PDP Chieftain said he (Kanu) is the reincarnated copy of the trio of Chief Odimegwu Ojukwu, Major Kaduna Nzeogwu and Chief Nnamdi Azikwe rolled into one. He also warned that despite the President’s assertion that the late Ojukwu believed in one Nigeria as Buhari does, if Ojukwu were alive, he would have condemned, unequivocally, the treatment that Igbo have endured under the Buhari administration in the past two years. Fani-Kayode said this in reaction to President Buhari’s national broadcast of Monday morning. Described as “thoroughly uninspiring,” Fani-Kayode said instead of appealing to Nigerians for patience and understanding, President Muhammadu Buhari returned home after 105 days in the United Kingdom to “insult Nigerians” and also to “threaten them.” He argues that Buhari should have appealed to Nigerians to be patient and understanding with him; noting that his administration has so far displayed “ineptitude and sheer incompetence” over the last two years.