former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, yesterday told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, how he got N400 million from former President Goodluck Jonathan, before the 2015 presidential election.
The Federal Government was prosecuting Metuh alongside his company, Destral Nigeria Limited. …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Ex7aHq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Federal Government was prosecuting Metuh alongside his company, Destral Nigeria Limited. …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Ex7aHq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]