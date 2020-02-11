Metro How Goodluck Jonathan’s Godson, Billionaire Okoko died from power outage during tummy tuck surgery - Kemi Filani Blog

#1
www.google.com

How Goodluck Jonathan's Godson, Billionaire Okoko died from power outage during tummy tuck surgery - Kemi Filani News

Bayelsa Big Boy, Keniebi Okoko is dead! Keniebi, the filthy rich godson of former President Goodluck Ebere Jonathan, died in the early hours of yesterday,
www.google.com www.google.com

Billionaire Philanthropist And Politician Keniebi Okoko Dies From Tummy Tuck 'Mistake' In Lagos Hospital - SDK - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2020/04/billionaire-philanthropist-and.html?m=1
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com

20200415_103446.jpg
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[248]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top