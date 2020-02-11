How Goodluck Jonathan's Godson, Billionaire Okoko died from power outage during tummy tuck surgery - Kemi Filani News
Bayelsa Big Boy, Keniebi Okoko is dead! Keniebi, the filthy rich godson of former President Goodluck Ebere Jonathan, died in the early hours of yesterday,
www.google.com
Billionaire Philanthropist And Politician Keniebi Okoko Dies From Tummy Tuck 'Mistake' In Lagos Hospital - SDK - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2020/04/billionaire-philanthropist-and.html?m=1
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Last edited by a moderator:[248]