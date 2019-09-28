Justforex_nb_campaign

How I shared N400m from Dasuki- Olisa Metuh

Olisa Metuh, former national publicity secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, on Friday, September 27th narrated in a Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Okon Abang, how he distributed the N400million, he collected from the Office of the National Security Adviser ONSA, under Sambo Dasuki …

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2nimDVM

