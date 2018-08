The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, on Tuesday revealed how he prophesied about the intercepted Nigerian-bound Russian ship with explosives.Suleiman recalled that he had urged faithful and Nigerians to pray for the country to avert danger against the nation. The cleric …Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ohsqIn Get More Nigeria Metro News