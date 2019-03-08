Metro How pastor raped me at 7 –Teenager – Newtelegraph

#1
A 14-year-old girl yesterday told a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, Abuja, that Pastor Emmanuel Matthew of the Winners Chapel defiled her when she was seven years old in 2012.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the defendant is also the proprietor of …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2VLgE7F

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top