A former governor of Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, has declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari APC led government is owned by his party, the PDP. The PDP presidential aspirant, who recently declared his intention, stated this in a chat with Premium Times. Reacting to moves by some APC members to return to the PDP, Lamido said: “At the time they left the party, there were indeed some worries within the party. That kind of worries and concern were raised by the seven governors who formed the nucleus of, not opposition really, but maybe raising the alarm that there is problem in PDP. “In so doing, we went and toured the whole country if you can remember. We told all our political leaders like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Alex Ekweme, TY Danjuma, Shehu Shagari, Babangida and many others. We told them look, what we are facing in PDP may likely endanger Nigeria’s stability and security in future. It is beyond PDP. ”Now, having gone where they went, have they got comfort? Have they been consoled? Have they been rescued from what they were running away from? Let them come back. They are most welcome. They are coming back to their own party which they left. PDP is their home. But APC is a house which is rented for anybody who wants to be there for a while. ”Whatever they will say against PDP, the APC government is a PDP government. It is our own.”